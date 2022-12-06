Back 4 Blood’s Third Expansion, River of Blood, Available Today

Summary Brand-new story campaign includes a new Act with 5 chapters that has players traveling upriver and taking on new enemy threats.

We hope you’re in the Ridden-slaying spirit, because Back 4 Blood’s newest expansion, River of Blood, has arrived just in time for the holiday season. The third major expansion from Turtle Rock Studios features the addition of Act 6 to the campaign story, the arrival of a new Cleaner (along with an unlikely ally), new Ridden threats and much more.

The new story mission included in the River of Blood expansion appropriately puts the Cleaners in the precarious position of traveling upriver, stopping at different points along the way to collect supplies and face new enemies. The dangerous terrain will be spread across five different maps and players can expect surprises around each turn. Those bold enough to crank up the difficulty for a challenge can certainly do so, but just don’t cry me a river if it’s too hard.

With each new Back 4 Blood expansion comes new playable Cleaner(s), and River of Blood adds Tala, a former Cultist–now outcast, with a unique perk that will surprise even the most battle-tested players. Tala is a bow-wielding ass-kicker who has escaped control imposed by the Children of the Worm and seeks to return for her brother Derek, who was introduced in the last expansion. She also has a trick up her sleeve, a friendly Tallboy companion whose name is Jeff. Jeff can be summoned by using the whistle that can be found in-game as long as Tala is on the team. Anyone can pick it up and call for him to cause ultimate mayhem. It’s always a delight to experiment with how new characters complement each other and River of Blood gives players more customization options than ever. Also included in the expansion are eight exclusive character skins, 12 exclusive weapon skins, new weapons, accessories and cards.

Lastly, I’d be remiss to not mention today’s update also includes Trial of the Worm, a new cooperative PvE mode that is free for all Back 4 Blood owners. In this new mode, players go down a four-map path while earning Supply Points and can increase the earnable amount by adding Corruption Modifiers or choosing the more vigorous paths. Ramping up the difficulty levels also boosts scores for completed runs, and there is an online leaderboard where high scores will be tracked and top players will secure all the Back 4 Blood bragging rights.

The River of Blood content is accessible for all players as long as one player in the party has purchased the expansion. River of Blood follows the events of the Children of the Worm and Tunnels of Terror expansions, which are both included in the Back 4 Blood Annual Pass, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition and Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition.

Back 4 Blood – Expansion 3: River of Blood is available now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles.

We hope you have fun in Fort Hope!

