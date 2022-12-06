Barcelona monitoring Gabriel Martinelli’s World Cup performances

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday’s newspapers…

DAILY MAIL

Barcelona are watching Gabriel Martinelli’s World Cup progress closely.

Newcastle’s record signing Alexander Isak will miss the club’s mid-season friendlies and faces a race against time to be fit for the return of the Premier League.

The England camp are keeping their body clocks on UK time to combat the heat and help adapt to the unusually late 10pm kick-off times at the World Cup.

Image:

Barcelona are reportedly tracking Gabriel Martinelli’s performances at the World Cup with Brazil





Qatari riot police turned on football supporters on Tuesday night ahead of the World Cup clash between Spain and Morocco, with fans fearing they could be trampled.

Barcelona have approached Frenkie de Jong’s entourage in an effort to lower the Dutchman’s wage and free up funds for upcoming transfer moves, according to reports.

Bristol Rovers are facing a battle to keep hold of teenage whizz kid Kofi Shaw with Premier League interest soaring.

DAILY MIRROR

The France national team have strongly denied claims there was some form of training ground bust-up just days before their World Cup quarter-final clash against England.

THE SUN

Image:

Spain crashed out of the World Cup after failing to score a penalty in their shootout defeat to Morocco





Spain boss Luis Enrique instructed his squad to each take 1,000 penalties before their shoot-out defeat to Morocco.

Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly set to see his wages increase by 10 times in a new Manchester United contract.

Tottenham are considering a January move for Barcelona star Franck Kessie.

Manchester United are keen on a dramatic reunion with Memphis Depay.

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could replace Hansi Flick as Germany boss.

Matty Cash bumped into Brazilian legend Ronaldinho days after being dumped out of the World Cup.

THE ATHLETIC

Newcastle United still intend to send Garang Kuol out on loan in January and have received significant interest in the 18-year-old from home and abroad, but his temporary destination is yet to be decided.

THE GUARDIAN

Raheem Sterling will take more time to decide whether to return to Qatar before England’s World Cup quarter-final against France after the burglary of his Surrey home.

Image:

Raheem Sterling left the England camp to return to the UK after his family home was burgled





DAILY TELEGRAPH

England and Premier League footballers are dismayed by the security arrangements made for them by their clubs with players even ready to have safety measures written into their contracts.

Steve Borthwick is expected to be confirmed as the new England head coach by the end of the week after the Rugby Football Union opened negotiations with his club Leicester Tigers.

Steve Smith is eyeing up a first stint in the County Championship in order to prepare for Australia’s Ashes defence next summer.

DAILY EXPRESS

Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted being the first player down the tunnel while his Portugal team-mates stayed on the pitch to celebrate their 6-1 win over Switzerland at the World Cup.

Image:

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped for Portugal’s last-16 demolition of Switzerland





Aston Villa could pull off a shock transfer in January amid claims that they are leading the race to sign Portugal superstar Joao Felix.

DAILY RECORD

Rangers have unveiled a £6m plan to drastically upgrade disabled facilities and increase the overall capacity at Ibrox.

Forgotten Moussa Dembele could reportedly leave Lyon for as little as £5m in January as the Ligue 1 side look to cash in on the former Celtic striker.

Contract rebel Nicolas Raskin is set to hold crunch talks with Standard Liege over a new deal with Rangers touted as one of the clubs keeping tabs on the midfielder.

SCOTTISH SUN

Cameron Carter-Vickers’ father has revealed how watching his son make his debut at the World Cup left him in tears.