Bargain Hunt expert on selling Lord Nelson letter for thousands

Charles Hanson rose to fame on Bargain Hunt before making an appearance on Antiques Road Trip. The expert, who has always had an interest in history and art, also runs his own auction room called Hansons Auctioneers. Over the years, the antique expert has been presented with hundreds of unique and rare finds ranging from a letter from Lord Nelson to Queen Victoria’s bloomers.

However, in an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk, the 44-year-old has opened up about some of his highlights.

He explained he holds the world record prize for selling a Lord Nelson letter for £58,000.

Another memorable moment for Charles was selling a piece of King Charles’ uneaten toast.

On the royal’s wedding day to Princess Diana, the then Prince Charles was unable to finish his breakfast.

