Beijing and Berlin set to forge closer ties amid ‘Silk Road’

Beijing and Berlin look set to forge closer ties amid a “new Silk Road” shipping project, a report has claimed. Hamburg Port is looking to create the so-called “Silk Road” shipping projects in Greece, Poland and other parts of Europe with its Chinese state-owned partner. According to the Times, a leaked German Government document revealed that the project’s ultimate goal is to extend Sino-European trade routes, including in Duisburg.

It has also been suggested that a number of ports in France, which are part-owned by a separate Chinese shipping company called CMP, could be involved in the project.

Local broadcasters have quoted the internal report as saying: “China is attempting to achieve a permanent presence at strategic points in global maritime infrastructure.”

The report comes just two months after Chancellor Olaf Scholz approved the sale of a quarter stake in one of the port’s terminals to the Chinese conglomerate Cosco.

The Chancellor overruled objections from six of his Cabinet colleagues.

JUST IN: Greece’s second-largest city hit by violent protests after Romany teen boy shot by police