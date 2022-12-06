Bellingham told to snub four clubs from England No 2 Steve

Gareth Southgate’s right-hand man Steve Holland believes the Bundesliga is the best place for the 19-year-old to continue his development. The unexpected speed of Bellingham’s development this season has had some of the world’s biggest clubs swirling around Borussia Dortmund, hoping to snatch him up in January as soon as the domestic season swings into gear again.

Liverpool are said to be pushing particularly hard after Jurgen Klopp identified the player as the man to breathe fresh life into a disappointing campaign so far. Chelsea, Manchester City, United, PSG and Real Madrid are also heavily interested. Bellingham is under contract until 2025 and unlike former team-mate Erling Haaland does not have a release clause. But the Bundesliga side are resigned to losing him at some point in 2023.

However, the advice coming from the England camp where Bellingham is preparing to face France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday is that a few more months in Germany would help Bellingham polish his game even further. “The Bundesliga, with respect to it, is a good league to develop in as a young player,” Three Lions assistant manager Holland has said.

“It’s probably not quite as challenging every week as the Premier League is. You get huge games, he is playing in front of a huge crowd every week with the expectation that brings and he is playing in the Champions League.

MUST READ: Newcastle owners make ‘decision on ditching club’ for Man Utd due to three reasons