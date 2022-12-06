Bill Cosby faces fresh accusations of sexual assault by five

Bill Cosby, 85, is facing a new lawsuit from five women, most of whom were involved with the actor during the height of his fame on The Cosby Show. The disgraced actor’s PR has come forward denying the claims, believing it to be a “frivolous suit”.

Five women filed a lawsuit on Monday against NBC and Cosby under a New York state law that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older sexual assault claims.

The women alleged that Cosby had either raped them or forced them into sexual acts during their time on The Cosby Show.

The five women said Cosby was able to take advantage of them because they were young and vulnerable, according to TMZ.

One complainant had played Mrs Minifield in a 1992 episode of The Cosby Show and she claims Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, alleging that she was also physically attacked when she threatened to go to the police.

