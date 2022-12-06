British man, 20, dies while on holiday in Mallorca

A police investigation is underway after a British holidaymaker died after being found in the sea off Mallorca this morning. The 20-year-old’s body was spotted floating in the water just a few metres from the beach of Can Picafort, a resort on the north-east of the island.

The discovery was made around 10.50am in the area near to the Mar y Paz Hotel. A local resident raised the alarm.

Medics, police and the Civil Guard rushed to the scene but doctors were unable to do anything to save the victim’s life.

He was rushed to the mainland, with cardiopulmonary resuscitation continuing during the journey. However, he failed to respond and was certified dead.

The Civil Guard has opened an investigation to identify the young man and try to clarify the causes of his death.