Brits urged to apply for Pension Credit ahead of ‘cut-off date’

The pensions expert highlighted that many older households who are eligible for the DWP payment are still not claiming it, despite its link to important cost of living payments being offered by the Government.

She added: “We know that around 770,000 pensioner households are still missing out on Pension Credit and it’s likely that every one of them is struggling to manage their escalating bills at the moment.

“We’re urging anyone who’s finding it hard to pay for the basics such as food and energy to get in touch for a benefits check – claims must be made by mid-December in order to meet the cut-off date for eligibility for the extra payment.

“A successful claim – worth an average of £1,900 a year per household in addition to the cost of living payment – could be life-changing, giving people the confidence to eat well and keep their heating on over the coming months.”