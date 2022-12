The application process is not open yet and British travellers are not able to buy one through a third party website.

The application form is expected to take less than 10 minutes and a small number of people may also have to attend an in-person interview.

British tourists will need an ETIAS whether they are entering the Schengen zone via land or train.

Some travel experts have said that queues at borders are likely to be long due to the extra time needed to process the ETIAS.