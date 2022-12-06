Calabasas Mayor Talks Strategic Plan, Environment In Annual





CALABASAS, CA — In her departing state of the city address on Thursday, Calabasas Mayor Mary Sue Maurer discussed the city’s ongoing environmental initiatives, strategic planning and city improvements.

Thursday marked the city’s 25th annual state of the city address and Maurer’s last after she decided to not run for re-election in November. Maurer was elected to Calabasas City Council in 2005 and has since served four years as Mayor. “When I first entered City Hall 17 years ago, Calabasas was a different place — City Hall and the library weren’t even here. Neither was the Senior Center. There was no Second Hand Smoke Ordinance, Polystyrene Ban, the Gun Control measures and so much more. I’m so proud of all that’s happened over the years — and I can’t tell you how excited I am about what the future holds for our great city,” Maurer said.

Resident of the Year Maurer named local business owner, parent and advocate for Iranian rights Negin Ghaffari Citizen of the Year. Ghaffari is the founder of Montessori of Malibu Canyon, a local preschool. She is the CEO of an educational services company and serves on the city’s Parks, Recreation and Education Commission.

“Living, working and raising my family here is a true priviledge. I am honored to serve our community in every way I can and I’m profoundly humbled and grateful for our city’s solidarity in support of the People of Iran in their #Revolution for #Liberty!,” Ghaffari said in an Instagram post. The city handed out pocket versions of the United States Constitution and Bill or Rights for audience members to remember what people like Ghaffari stand for, Maurer said.

“With this award, we are reminded by people Negin that we can never take for granted our own form of American democracy,” Maurer said. Strategic Plan The city embarked on its first-ever strategic plan this year, which will ultimately be revised every two years to keep the city on task for a number of objectives, Maurer said. Calabasas’ strategic plan will aim to “preserve both its character and natural resources, and will lead in addressing the critical environmental, social, health, safety, and economic issues that impact” the city.

For its first strategic plan, the city identified five key priorities that include environmental leadership, fiscal resiliency, public safety and emergency preparedness, recreation services and development and infrastructure. These priorities are further broken into 12 more specific objectives like, for example, increasing water use from local sources amid worsening drought conditions. Climate and Sustainability The city has been working on its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, which will help reduce local greenhouse emissions and mitigate the local effects of global warming. Additionally, Maurer noted that 98.2 percent of Calabasas energy customers have been switched to 100 percent clean energy, which Maurer celebrated as a major move forward in sustainability. “That means in this past year alone Calabasas has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 35,000 metric tons — that’s the equivalent to taking 7,500 cars off the road or planting 570,000 trees,” Maurer said. The city has also made strides toward capturing and cleaning runoff water with its Citywide Green Street Project, which reduces pollutants going toward storm drains that will ultimately reach creeks and the ocean, Maurer said.

Local authorities have also been working to help the Las Virgenes area become more self-reliant during persisting drought conditions with a clean water facility, which could ultimately provide 15 percent of the area’s clean water. As it stands, the area is completely dependent on dwindling imported water sources. Other Projects and Looking Back Maurer addressed a number of other important local projects, including work one the Agoura Hills/Calabasas Community Center, which is expected to reopen in June. The city has also recently benefitted from a number of emergency programs, like a new digital evacuation tool, cameras to support the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s emergency response and COVID and fentanyl awareness campaigns. Recreational services in the city have thrived over the last year, including library programming, pickle ball, holiday celebrations and more, Maurer said. Maurer celebrated her coworkers for creating such a positive, civil working environment and applauded November’s city council candidates for their campaigns.

“Thank you for the years of camaraderie and collaboration. We’ve accomplished so much together, and you each have my heartfelt gratitude,” Maurer said. “My 17 years of service have been incredible, and I thank all of you for all your support and best wishes. It has been my privilege to play a small role in our democratic system.”





