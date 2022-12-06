Call of Duty Mobile, the World Cup Finals for a prize pool of 1.7

Activision has announced that the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 Finals will be held live for the first time December 15-18 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The event will be held in conjunction with the Call of Duty League Major I tournament and the Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) Bowl III. Sixteen teams from around the globe will compete for the title of World Champion and their share of the $1.7 million prize pool. Fans from around the world, anyone who won’t be attending in person, will also be able to join the event, cheer on their favorite teams, and watch the action, and every game, live on the Call of Duty YouTube channels: Mobile Esports and Call of Duty: Mobile or in-game via the Call of Duty: Mobile app.

In addition to following the event online, fans will be able to unlock several in-game rewards by watching games directly from the Call of Duty: Mobile app. During each broadcast, free and unique items will be available, such as the Kilo 141 – Wildstyle Weapon Blueprint and the Iskra – Graffiti Queen Operator Skin. For fans looking for more Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship in-game items, a World Championship-themed bundle will be released on December 15 with the launch of Season 11. The bundle includes the Death Angel Alice operator skin, AK47 weapon blueprint, AKS74U weapon blueprint, and other unannounced items.