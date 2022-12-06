Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 leaks emerge online

New leaks have appeared online which reportedly show details for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2’s Season 2.

Key art from marketing material show-off a Japanese theme, with artwork teasing the return of the classic map Castle (thanks, WhatIfGaming).

Castle was originally a multiplayer map in Call of Duty World at War, set in an old Japanese fortress in World War 2. The map most recently made a return in Call of Duty Vanguard, but this would be the first time the map would appear in the franchise’s modern theme of shooters.

The artwork also reveals the return of Modern Warfare (2019) Operator Ronin, who is wielding a blade.

The original sources for the material have been taken down owing to a copyright notice, all but confirming the legitimacy of the leaks.

A separate leak also purportedly shows Warzone 2.0’s new Resurgence map, which contains Castle in the middle. Descriptors suggest that map will also be used for the DMZ mode and Modern Warfare 2’s Ground War mode.

Infinity Ward had previously confirmed that a new Resurgence map is on its way to Warzone 2.0, after removing Rebirth Island from the original Warzone alongside Fortune’s Keep. Warzone returned online last week, albeit on life support and Activision pushes players towards the sequel.