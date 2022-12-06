Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 tips and tricks | Digital Trends

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a complicated beast of a game, full of little intricacies even veteran players might not be aware of. Of course, winning a match often comes down to luck, but there are many things you can do to increase your odds of being the last squad standing.

In this guide, we’ll go through eight essential tips and tricks to help you survive on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2.0.

Recommended reading:

Communicate effectively

Communication was key in the original Warzone and that hasn’t changed in the sequel. This is arguably the most important thing to consider, as so many gunfights are lost due to poor planning and comms. Make sure to call out when and where you see an enemy, and try to use your pings as effectively as possible.

One new feature in Warzone 2.0 is proximity chat, which can be extremely useful when reaching a new area. You’ll be able to hear enemy players talking with one another, and if you do, try and keep quiet so they don’t hear you — this will allow you to sneak up on them with ease. Likewise, you can also use proximity chat to force an enemy player to give you all their cash and gear, which is a fun little feature.

Adjust your settings

Before you even jump into a match, we recommend adjusting your settings so the game feels and plays how you expect. There’s no shortage of settings to adjust, so make sure to visit our dedicated guide for more details. The main things you want to change are the sensitivity, button layout, armor plate behavior, and your field of view.

Stick with your team

For whatever reason, players like to drift away from their teammates, which is almost always a recipe for disaster. Whether you’re playing with random players or a consistent team, you’ll want to make sure you always stick together, even right from the start of a match. Specifically, if you mark a landing spot, and someone else pings another one, it might not be a bad idea to pivot to the other location to ensure everyone is together. Likewise, if your team is ready to move on from a particular spot, always try to go with them. With that in mind, it’s smart to consistently check your map so you’re always aware of your squad’s location.

Do not quit

Speaking of sticking with your team, we recommend staying in the match, even after you’ve been eliminated. You’d be surprised how often players are willing to buy back teammates during the end portion of a match. The thing is, it’s not too difficult to regain in Warzone 2.0 , so your chances of coming back and winning — even with fewer teammates — aren’t as low as you’d think. This is because enemy squads will likely be missing players, as well (due to players quitting), evening the odds.

If you’re going to snipe, use the Victus XMR

Sniping in Warzone 2.0 works differently than in the previous game. With the exception of one rifle, no snipers can achieve a one-hit elimination on a fully plated enemy. This has made most sniper rifles ineffective, at least compared to the way some worked in the last entry. The exception to this rule is the Victus XMR, a powerful sniper weapon that is earned (for free) by leveling up the battle pass. It’s unclear if other sniper weapons will get buffed later on, but for now, we recommend sticking with the Victus XMR.

Stock up on supplies

The inventory system in Warzone 2.0 is expanded, allowing you to carry multiple of most items — even Self-Revive Kits and killstreaks. Depending on the type of backpack you have, you’re even able to carry a third weapon, which is invaluable in Warzone 2.0. One thing you should be aware of is that your stored gas masks actually lose durability while in the gas (even if you aren’t wearing one), so it doesn’t pay to keep several of them stored. You can, however, drop them off and come back to pick them up without them losing durability, but that doesn’t always work out in a practical sense. Nonetheless, keeping your inventory stocked with Self-Revives, killstreaks, and an additional weapon is highly important.

Suppressors aren’t as useful

Unfortunately, suppressors are often a hindrance in Warzone 2.0. This is due to a number of factors, mainly because they hurt aim down sights (ADS) speed and cause smoke to come out of the weapon, obstructing your view. Instead, we advise picking a muzzle break to help reduce the smoke, while also providing some long-range benefits. You still won’t appear on the mini map when firing an unsuppressed weapon, so there aren’t many downsides to skipping this attachment type.

Change your ping colors

One of the major flaws of Warzone 2.0 is that the default ping color is white, and can often be hard to track across buildings and other assets in the environment. Instead of sticking with the default ping, we advise swapping over to something brighter. To do so, visit Color Customization from the Interface menu, and change Neutral to something like pink or purple, allowing you to see your pings more clearly.

Editors’ Recommendations

























