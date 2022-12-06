Charts suggest the market is in for a ‘bumpy ride,’ Jim Cramer

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday warned investors that the market’s volatility will likely continue as its recent run loses steam.

“The charts, as interpreted by Jessica Inskip, suggest that the broader market might be in for a bumpy ride as we exit bear market rally mode,” he said.

Stocks fell on Tuesday, continuing the previous session’s losses on worries the Federal Reserve will tip the economy into a recession next year, despite Chair Jerome Powell’s comments last week that the bank could start slowing down its pace of interest rate hikes this month.

Cramer said that Inskip, who predicted last month that the market’s recent run could last through mid-December, sees signs of trouble. To explain her analysis, he examined the daily chart of the S&P 500.