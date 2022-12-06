Cheers star and Emmy winner Kirstie Alley dies after short

Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the US sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 71. In a statement her children confirmed that she had died from cancer that had only recently been discovered. She was surrounded by her close family.

They said: “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a short battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.”

Ms Alley was best known for her role in Cheers where she played Rebecca Howe, the on-off love interest of Sam, played by Ted Danson.

She also featured alongside John Travolta in the romantic comedy Look Who’s Talking.