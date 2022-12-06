Chris Evert reacts heartily to her first Career Grand Slam’s 40th

Chris Evert took to social media on Monday to react to a post that reminded tennis fans of the first time she completed the Career Grand Slam. A player completes a Career Grand Slam when they win all four Majors, not necessarily in the same year or back-to-back. Evert achieved the glorious feat twice in her career.
The legendary player turned pro in 1972 and hung up her racquet after enjoying a phenomenal career in 1989. During her 17 years on the tour, she won as many as 18 Grand Slam titles. She completed the Career Slam for the first time at the 1982 Australian Open when the tournament was played on grass courts at the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne.
Evert downed Martina Navratilova 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in the final and avenged her loss in the 1981 Australian Open title clash when Navratilova beat her 6–7(4), 6–4, 7–5. On December 5, a tennis Twitter account praised Evert and celebrated 40 years of her splendid achievement.
“On December 5th, 1982, 40 years ago to this day, @ChrissieEvert wrote her name even deeper into the history books when she won the Australian Open to complete her Career Slam. She battled past Martina Navratilova on the grass of Kooyong Stadium in the final, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.”
The American icon reacted to the tweet with three heart emojis.