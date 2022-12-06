Chris Evert reacts heartily to her first Career Grand Slam’s 40th

Chris Evert took to social media on Monday to react to a post that reminded tennis fans of the first time she completed the Career Grand Slam. A player completes a Career Grand Slam when they win all four Majors, not necessarily in the same year or back-to-back. Evert achieved the glorious feat twice in her career.

The legendary player turned pro in 1972 and hung up her racquet after enjoying a phenomenal career in 1989. During her 17 years on the tour, she won as many as 18 Grand Slam titles. She completed the Career Slam for the first time at the 1982 Australian Open when the tournament was played on grass courts at the Kooyong Lawn Tennis Club in Melbourne.

Evert downed Martina Navratilova 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 in the final and avenged her loss in the 1981 Australian Open title clash when Navratilova beat her 6–7(4), 6–4, 7–5. On December 5, a tennis Twitter account praised Evert and celebrated 40 years of her splendid achievement.

“On December 5th, 1982, 40 years ago to this day, @ChrissieEvert wrote her name even deeper into the history books when she won the Australian Open to complete her Career Slam. She battled past Martina Navratilova on the grass of Kooyong Stadium in the final, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.”

The American icon reacted to the tweet with three heart emojis.

Although Chris Evert was an active player for 10 years before the 1982 Australian Open, it was just her third appearance Down Under. She remained absent from the tournament for most of her career, participating only six times. The 67-year-old reached the final on all six occasions and won the title twice. Her 1982 triumph was her 13th Grand Slam title.

"You had a big heart and a zest for living" – Chris Evert honors Nick Bollettieri

Chris Evert joined the rest of the tennis world in paying tribute to Bollettieri. She praised him not just for being a terrific coach but also for his kindness.

"RIP Nick Bolletieri; Aside from being the greatest coach ever, you were so kind to me, my parents, and my siblings… that meant more to me than anything, you had a big heart and a zest for living," Chris Evert tweeted.









