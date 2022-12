Trying to fix the track took out a large chunk of their day, with Clive treating his son to a cold beer to celebrate his success.

As they walked into the pub, Clive said: “Get in there Reub! Well, I think it is time my friend, you can buy me a pint!”

Reuben asked: “I’m buying am I?” to which Clive added: “Yeah, that would be good! I’ll have a pint of black sheep, please.

“I don’t know the last time you bought me a pint, Reub,” Clive teased.