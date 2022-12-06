Categories
Business

Cramer’s lightning round: I like Advanced Micro Devices over


Nu Holdings Ltd: “I’ve got U.S. financials, which until last Friday were just coming in with a head of steam. And I still like them and I would be a buyer of them, not that.”

SGHC Limited: “It is shocking where it is. … It has come down so much.”

Micron Technology Inc: “I think the inventory glut lasts another six weeks and then the stock could be off to the races. … If that’s the case, there are others that would be even better, including Advanced Micro.”

Robinhood Markets Inc: “I’ve got brokerage stocks that are fantastic that are going down left and right. I can’t recommend that one.”

Disclaimer: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Advanced Micro Devices.

Cramer's lightning round: I like Advanced Micro Devices over Micron

Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer’s Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.