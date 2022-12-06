Cramer’s lightning round: I like Advanced Micro Devices over

Nu Holdings Ltd: “I’ve got U.S. financials, which until last Friday were just coming in with a head of steam. And I still like them and I would be a buyer of them, not that.”
SGHC Limited: “It is shocking where it is. … It has come down so much.”
Micron Technology Inc: “I think the inventory glut lasts another six weeks and then the stock could be off to the races. … If that’s the case, there are others that would be even better, including Advanced Micro.”
Robinhood Markets Inc: “I’ve got brokerage stocks that are fantastic that are going down left and right. I can’t recommend that one.”
Disclaimer: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Advanced Micro Devices.
