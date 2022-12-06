daniel arsham + everyrealm translate virtual ‘ares house’ into

the ‘ares house’ stitches the real world with the metaverse

Daniel Arsham and Everyrealm celebrated the opening of the Ares House last week in Miami, showcasing a work of virtual real estate in a real-world setting. The work of metaverse architecture stands as one of thirty three-dimensional designs which make up the first-of-its-kind members-only real estate community The Row (see designboom’s coverage here).

The installation was presented in time for Miami Art Week 2022 together with legal and creative collaborators Jayaram, metaverse technology company Everyrealm, and creative production partner Future Galerie. With the immersive environment hosted on the metaverse world-building platform Mona, the installation integrates physical works by Arsham, along with a mirrored infinity space by HAZE.

installation view | images © Everyrealm, Jayaram, Future Galerie

daniel arsham returns to miami

Daniel Arsham showed the Ares House in Miami’s Design District between December 1st and 3rd, 2022, proposing an IRL metaverse experience that stitches together the physical and digital worlds. Three-dimensional projection mapping was seamlessly interlaced to showcase a digitally-enhanced immersion, a monumental digital structure that suggests an ancient, otherworldly civilization. Visitors were invited to explore the interior and exterior of Ares House, which surrounds the physical installation elements, including Arsham-designed furniture and sculptural works, anchoring the viewer while they occupy to threshold between physical and digital.

‘There is tremendous opportunity to leverage different mediums in the metaverse,’ said the artist, ‘There are no limitations on scale, gravity, building codes, or material costs. There are no seasons, no change of the day, or weather.

‘When creating Ares House for The Row, I wanted to really push the boundaries on how we perceive and interact with these environments, but yet still retain elements that evoke familiarity. And now, with this installation, we’re able to create this otherworldly experience that you can actually move through, but which in reality, couldn’t physically exist on this planet in its totality.’

installation view | images © Everyrealm, Jayaram, Future Galerie

the larger proposals of ‘the row’

Further along inside the experience, guests will be directly transported into the metaverse to explore the other architectural landmarks designed by celebrated artists Misha Kahn, Andrés Reisinger, Alexis Christodoulou, Six N. Five, and Hard for The Row’s’ thirty-piece iconic collection of residences made up of one-of-one digital art pieces, developed by Everyrealm and real estate visionaries Oren & Tal Alexander of The Alexander Team. In addition to this IRL installation, the project will initially be displayed virtually in the metaverse world-building platform Mona, a supporting partner of the installation.



image © designboom

Conceived and produced by Future Galerie with artists Zac Hall and Adrian Stein of HAZE, the Mona immersive installation utilizes large, high-resolution, LED screens to display an animated walk-through. An infinity mirror–crafted exclusively for this experience–creates a kaleidoscope of video content culled from the Everyrealm/Mona spaces. Concert-level speakers throughout will enhance the presentation, immediately transporting guests to a fully digital metaverse realm.



installation view | images © Everyrealm, Jayaram, Future Galerie

installation view | images © Everyrealm, Jayaram, Future Galerie