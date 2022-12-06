Defrosting hack should see drivers park in a certain direction

Scraping the windscreen in the freezing cold is an unwanted and time-consuming job – especially for those rushing out the door ready for work or the school run. Having endured the harshest of temperatures throughout winter for many years, the driving experts at Lotus Car Rental have shared some “top hacks” for not only getting rid of the ice on the car, but preventing it too.

One of those hacks includes parking the vehicle facing east. The experts claimed that something as simple as parking the car in the right place can give drivers one less job to worry about on a cold morning.

Because the sun rises in the east, it can melt away the ice on the windscreen – giving drivers a few extra minutes in bed.

However, it will depend on how much sunlight motorists get and how early they leave the house.

The experts shared several other hacks that motorists may want to follow in the run-up to Christmas. These include…

