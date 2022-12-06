Categories
Business

Deutsche Bank validates the Club case on holding Estee Lauder


American multinational skincare, and beauty products brand, Estée Lauder logo seen in Hong Kong.

Budrul Chukrut | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Deutsche Bank Tuesday upgraded Club holding Estee Lauder (EL) on the back of an expected reopening of China’s economy, in line with the Club strategy of buying up the cosmetics giant’s stock as Beijing loosens harsh Covid-19 restrictions.



Source link

CNBC

By CNBC

CNBC is the number one business and financial news network on the planet.

Our mission is to help the influential and aspirational to make astute decisions to get ahead.

CNBC International ensures no matter where you are you can keep up to date with the latest breaking business and financial news.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.