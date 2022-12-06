Donald Trump pays tribute to ‘great’ late actress Kirstie Alley

The Grease star added: “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.”

Jamie Lee Curtis also weighed in with her own view, declaring Kirstie a “beautiful mama bear in real life”, following her appearances as a “comic foil” on TV Scream Queens.

“We agreed to disagree about some things, but had a mutual respect and affection. Sad news,” she added.

Meanwhile, actress Ever Carradine reminisced that Kirstie had always thrown the “best parties” and “told me I was funny every single day on Veronica’s Closet”, adding that she’d given her parakeets as a wrap gift.