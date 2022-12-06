Elvis is in the House at the The Kings Point Palace Theatre Dec.

By Agrippina Fadel

Singers, comedians, and cover bands: shows at The Palace, Kings Point Theater for Performing Arts, has it all.

This Saturday, December 10, at 8 p.m., a full production tribute to the King of Rock-n-Roll is coming to Tamarac.

Chris MacDonald draws his audience in with the look, sounds, and nuances that made Elvis the King of Rock-n-Roll.

An accomplished and experienced entertainer, MacDonald has performed in Vegas, Branson, and with the famous Legends in Concert stage productions. He has also headlined with Elvis’ own original backup group, the Jordanaires and D.J. Fontana, at the famous Hard Rock Live Concert Arena.

MacDonald is honored to be the “Only Tribute Artist hired by Elvis Presley Enterprises to perform at Graceland’s Heartbreak Hotel. His full-production show has consistently sold out venues throughout the country.

With this national touring production, join him for a big Las Vegas-style show with a dynamic band and singers. This tribute shares the incredible story of “the shy, humble country boy who became the King of Rock-n-Roll” through highlights of several stages of his iconic career: the early years, the movies, the black leather ’68 comeback, the white fringe 70s Vegas concerts.

Get all shook up with Chris MacDonald’s Memories of Elvis in Concert. Seeing is believing.

On Saturday, December 17, at 8 p.m., the last show of the year at The Palace is the Christmas Chronicles by Cellophane Flowers.

Known for its neo-classical approach to the Beatles music, the band uses classical cello, violin, guitar, piano, and vocals to reimagine such hits as Let It Be, Wonderful Christmastime, All You Need is Love, and Here Comes The Sun.

﻿

Tickets

The tickets to all listed shows are $20 for Kings Point residents and $25 for guests.

The box office is open from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, 8.30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

