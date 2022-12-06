Elvis Presley’s ‘unforgettable generosity’ at his Graceland

Jo said: “Inside Graceland was like a wonderland. It wasn’t a formal thing. It was never formal, it was just casual…everybody sitting around talking. He wanted to make sure everybody had a good time, everybody was comfortable, all the guys [and] their wives.”

Meanwhile, the Memphis Mafia’s children were free to just run all through the house. This would be Lisa Marie and her childhood friends including Billy and Jo’s son Danny – whose YouTube Channel Memphis Mafia Kid they were sharing their memories on.

When it came to Elvis’ present giving, Billy said: “His generosity spoke for itself.”

READ MORE: Graceland upstairs bedroom – Elvis relative on if dogs were allowed in