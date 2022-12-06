EST & eZ-XPO Join Forces to Host All-in-1 Hybrid Expo Summit on

Metaverse – Web3 – Fintech – Virtual Expo & Conference Turn All Hybrid Events & Work into Traffic Engine 365 Private Smart Network Turns Every Data into Traffic Engine 24/7

Connect and collaborate with all Metaverse, Web3, and fintech stakeholders for ongoing industry updates, training, and expo 24/7 and 365 days.

The new hybrid event trend calls for a collaborative network that can work seamlessly in virtual and physical settings, virtually anytime, anywhere around the world.” — Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar, Founder, and CEO of EST Global Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network and EST Global Inc., announced the world 1st All-in-1 Hybrid Expo and Summit Network to empower all metaverse and decentralized web3 entrepreneurs, investors, and all stakeholders to Virtual Conference and Expo for ongoing collaboration, training, and startup showcase on December 10, 2022, in India.

This event theme is focused on Metaverse and Decentralized Web3, covering 1) Metaverse – Digital Twins, 2) Web3, Decentralization, 3) Health Care, 4) Industrial Cases; 5) DAO and DEI 6) Healthcare Innovations; 7) Enterprise NFT; 8) Gaming; 9) Decentralization and, 10) Humanity Curve.

“The new hybrid event trend calls for a collaborative network that can work seamlessly in virtual and physical settings, virtually anytime, anywhere around the world. We are excited to initiate this initiative with eZ-Xpo.” – said Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar, Founder and CEO of EST Global Inc.

“Based on the latest McKinsey and MIT/Deloitte report, every organization should build a partner network ecosystem for the new normal. We are honored to partner with EST Global Inc. to help empower all web3 and fintech blockchain and game-changers to educate all investors and stakeholders. With the new Hybrid Expo Network, EST can accelerate web3 and fintech blockchain opportunities 24/7 as well as innovation for everyone through Virtual Pitch and Virtual Job Fair,” said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-Xpo.

The EST Global Inc. – Virtual Collaborative Network 365 will include the following game-changing features and benefits: (1) Virtual Lobby Session Tracks with integration with Zoom and all webinars, (2) Exhibit Halls – Virtual Pitch Competition, Virtual Job Fair and Forum for ongoing discussion before, during and after the event, (3) Chat (Group, Private, Video, and AI-Chatbot), (4) Virtual Auditorium with live streaming by Session Tracks with live chat engagement, (5) Virtual Lounge for open networking with live chat (text and video), and (6) Marketing Analytics for the best-qualified leads.

Below is the short list of the top guest speakers:

Intro & Moderation by Dr Sindhu, Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes, Jorden Woods, Dr. Prasun Mishra, Cathy Dimarchos, Prof Sir Manuel Freire-Garabal, Wassim Jarkas, Zaara Goraya,, Eve Logunova-Parker, Dr Kailash Kumar, Jonathan Emmanuel.

Please sign up here –

Attendees – https://ezxpo.biz/estglobalinc/attendee_register

Exhibitors – https://ezxpo.biz/estglobalinc/exhibitor_register

Sponsors – https://ezxpo.biz/estglobalinc/sponsor_register

About EST Global Inc.

For more information on EST Global Inc, please visit https://estglobalinc.com/

Dr. Sindhu Bhaskar Linkedin id: http://linkedin.com/in/sindhu-bhaskar-55a84568

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-XPO delivers the World’s 1st Virtual Collaborative Network transforming organizations’ silos to productive events and network opportunities. eZ-Xpo is the Amazon of Network Collaboration for every industry and community empowering organizations to connect and collaborate for daily massive traffic and engagement.

eZ-Xpo reinvents the traditional trade show and leads generation industry, focusing on digital transformation for vertical industry network ecosystems connecting all partners and customers for daily collaboration and organic traffic.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over seven years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit https://www.eZ-Xpo.com.

Contact Information

eZ-Xpo

Matt Fok

Founder and CEO

Email: mfok@eZ-Xpo.com

Phone: 1-888-718-5333

eZ-XPO Presents EST Global – Virtual Collaborative Network 365 for Virtual Expo, Summit, Training, Job Fair and Contest 24/7 and 365 days