EU to deploy border agents in the western Balkans for first time

The EU plans to deploy its border agents in the western Balkans under agreements with regional governments seeking EU membership, the first time it has installed Frontex officials outside its jurisdiction.

The initiative comes as leaders from the EU and western Balkans meet in Albania on Tuesday for talks on the region’s stalled efforts to join the bloc. The negotiations are set to be dominated by migration, an area where Brussels is demanding better alignment with its rules.

Brussels has been vexed by the visa-free travel agreements that Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Kosovo have with low-income countries, which officials say provide a backdoor to EU entry.

The Frontex deployments, which the EU hopes to begin early next year, would help “reinforce border management along the whole migration route” in conjunction with national border guards “to reduce irregular flows,” the bloc’s executive said.

The western Balkans, a region devastated by the wars of the 1990s, has for decades been hailed as the primary target for the EU’s expansion efforts. It includes countries that have been official EU candidates for 17 years and others such as Bosnia and Herzegovina which are still waiting for that status.

Brussels has trod a tricky path trying to sooth exasperation in the regional capitals over the time it is taking to join the EU club, while also attempting to maintain their pro-western alignment in the face of Russian and Chinese attempts to build influence.

There is growing tension with the EU over the number of undocumented migrants using the six western Balkan countries to enter the EU; this soared to almost 130,000 people in the first 10 months of this year, a level not seen since 2015.

That has added to other concerns around corruption and stalled reforms, which some EU states say mean membership is not yet possible. The leaders of all six Balkan partners will meet leaders from bloc countries in the Albanian capital for the first joint summit to be held in the region.

“All the western Balkan partners have significant gaps when it comes to . . . alignment with the EU visa policy, and that’s why they need to be addressed,” Ylva Johansson, the EU’s home affairs commissioner, said on Monday.

The bloc’s migration agency Frontex will deploy officials at border crossings inside the Balkans, Johansson said, pending final approvals from the countries involved.

A giant Albanian national flag is paraded during a celebration marking the 110th anniversary of independence, in Pristina, the capital, in November © Armend Nimani/AFP/Getty Images



“For us, visa alignment is a must,” said Margaritis Schinas, the commission’s vice-president in charge of migration. “It’s unthinkable, it’s not acceptable that western Balkan countries have visa free arrangements with third countries that are then exploiting the loopholes to get illegal access into the European Union.”

Using Frontex officials outside the EU is “a totally massive step,” said one EU official involved in the negotiations, adding that it underscored both how seriously the EU took the issue and its commitment to engage with the region.

A second EU official said they had “seen very positive signals” from the Balkan countries on visa alignment. “[That] should help relieve some of the pressure on the migratory routes we’ve been seeing.”

Alongside migration, the talks will focus on closer alignment of foreign and security policy with the EU, including pressure from Brussels for Serbia to adopt western sanctions against Moscow.

The meeting “will unequivocally reconfirm the membership perspective for all and call for the acceleration of accession talks,” said the second EU official. “It represents a new dynamism in our relations.”