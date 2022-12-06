Firefly Lane’s Katherine Heigl in sweet tribute to Sarah Chalke

“You’re asking for something reasonable but the way you’re asking for it is really hurting my heart.”

“110 percent, really aggressive,” Heigl agreed. “But that’s me, I’m the aggressive one I think that we all know this.

“I’m just older and bitter now,” Heigl joked as the audience laughed.

Drew then praised Katherine for having a “really deep strength at her core”, branding it “admirable”.

Katherine replied by paying tribute to her mother with who she chats every day.

Firefly Lane season 2, part 1 is available to stream on Netflix now.