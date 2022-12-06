Former Northview tennis champ, Aquinas All-American focuses on

Aaron Hendrick was a state tennis champion at Northview High School and a four-time All-American player at Aquinas College.

While those glory days are in the past, Hendrick said his competitive spirit still burns hot.

Hendrick, 30, attempted other sports after graduation, but the passion just wasn’t there. He kept looking until the day his brother invited him to play pickleball.

In fact, Hendrick enjoys the game so much that he recently opened his own business, Noraa Pickleball. He created his own brand of pickleball paddles that he designed and sells online.

‘The Best is Yet to Come’ is his slogan.

“The best is yet to come is one thing I want to get out,” Hendrick said. “Whether you are 23 just graduating college or you are 50, 60 or 70, you can still get out and play and get better, compete and have fun. Even though the past is behind you, you can still compete and have fun.”

Aaron Hendrick has created Noraa Pickleball, which produces and sells pickleball paddles. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Heffron | www.heffronphotography.com).

The 2010 Northview graduate was one of Michigan’s top high school players. His success included capturing the Division 2 No. 1 singles state championship in 2008. Hendrick, who has been inducted into the Aquinas Athletic Hall of Fame, played collegiately for his father, longtime Aquinas coach Jerry Hendrick, who racked up over 500 victories coaching the Saints during a nearly three-decade span.

Hendrick works in finance at Stryker, so his work background and experience has served him well when developing his side business. One of the challenges was coming up with a name. He said it came to him during one late-night brainstorming session when he asked himself why not just spell his name backwards. That’s how he chose Noraa Pickleball.

He had two main goals when it came to creating the paddles.

“My big thing was getting the paddles USAPA approved,” Hendrick said. “With pickleball, there are sanctioned tournaments, and paddles must be approved by the governing body, USAPA. When I was designing it and going through all of these steps of testing, I had to design it and make it a certain way to fit all of these requirements. I had to send it in and work with them to get it approved. For a lot of pickleball paddle startups, USAPA approved is unique.”

Aaron Hendrick is shown here practicing at Northview in 2008. (MLive File Photo)BPN

Hendrick’s paddles were approved, but that wasn’t his only goal. Price was the other.

“Keeping it under $100 and getting it USAPA approved so people could play in tournaments were two big factors that I wanted,” Hendrick said. “My price point is a big thing. Pickleball has blown up and with that there are a ton of different companies. I have seen paddles go for over $300.”

Family and friends have helped in getting his business off and running, including his girlfriend, Lindsay MacMillan. His brother, Austin Hendrick, is the men’s tennis coach at Cornerstone University.

“A few years ago, my brother invited me to play pickleball with him and his tennis friends,” Hendrick said. “It just stuck with me. It was a blast. I fell in love with it and started researching it and learning more about it. buying and testing different paddles. I was bit by the pickleball bug.

“This is something that fills that niche of competing in sport. I think one advantage is that I have a lot of tennis friends who have switched over to pickleball. Having them in my corner has been really helpful.”