French Tennis Star Fabien Reboul Shares Photo Of Kiss With Fellow

French tennis player Fabien Reboul shared a photo of a kiss with fellow player Maxence Broville, sparking fervent speculation on social media that the ATP Tour could have its first gay male couple.

Reboul (27) is currently ranked a career-high 54 in the doubles world ranking, while Broville (23) has a career-high doubles ranking of 872.

In an Instagram story, Reboul shared a photograph that showed him locking eyes with Broville. He followed that up with another photo of the couple sharing a kiss with the caption: “I did not fall in love with you, your love pushed me to it.”

Reboul And Breville, ATP’s First Gay Couple?

Broville shared Reboul’s post. The couple have not confirmed if they were in a relationship. Currently, there are no out gay active male players on the ATP Tour. If they come out, they could be the ATP’s first gay male couple.

Reboul and Broville are likely to head to the Australian Open next year. “What an amazing season with my boys. Portugal next, let’s get ready for Australian Open,” Reboul posted in an Instagram story and tagged Broville.

During Midsumma Festival 2023, Tennis Australia is scheduled to present the AO Glam Slam event, touted to be the largest LGBTQI tennis event at a Grand Slam. The first AO Glam Slam in 2020 had seen around 200 participants from over 30 countries. The finals will be held on January 27, 2023, at Kia Arena during Pride Day.

Gay Male Tennis Players Face Challenges

Earlier this year, Daria Kasatkina, current World No 8 and Russia’s highest-ranked female tennis player, had come out as gay and said she was in a relationship with figure skater Natalia Zabiiako.

Very few male tennis players have come out. Billie Jean King, Martina Navratilova and Amelie Mauresmo are some of the former female tennis players who have come out as gay.

Former professional tennis player Brian Vahaly, is one of the few male tennis players to come out. He came out as gay in 2017, 10 years after retiring.

Vahaly, who lives with his husband and two children, told Forbes that a gay male tennis player would “still have challenges competing in countries where being gay is not even legal, and you certainly do not have teammates who have your back.”