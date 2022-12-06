Fuel economy issues could cost UK drivers £1,000 a year

Analysis from the motoring services specialist Halfords shows that hard-pressed motorists could collectively be shelling out up to £6billion a year for petrol and diesel that they don’t need to put in their tanks. Motorists with very high mileage, such as drivers of light commercial vehicles, could be burning up to £1,000 worth of fuel unnecessarily.
According to Halfords – which launched its own Every Mile Matters campaign – driving with under-inflated tyres, using the wrong motor oil and failing to keep vehicles maintained can collectively increase the amount of fuel needed by up to nine percent.
Data shows that most vehicles coming into its garages for an MOT or service have issues that would cause the vehicle to burn more fuel than necessary.
Andy Turbefield, Halfords Head of Quality, commented on the data, saying it was important for drivers to maintain their vehicles to ensure they are not wasting money.
Speaking on the launch of the Every Mile Matters campaign, he said: “The Government is very focused on encouraging people to switch to electric vehicles.
The extra drag caused by underinflated tyres increases rolling resistance, leading to more frequent and costly charging.
What’s more, tyres on EVs wear faster than on other vehicles due to the weight of the battery and the high torque characteristics of the motor.
Halfords’ analysis shows that excess carbon emissions from poorly maintained petrol and diesel vehicles could be as high as 8.7 million tonnes a year.
Petrol was responsible for 133 million tonnes of emissions in 2021 – roughly a third of the UK total.
Mr Tuberfield said the transition to EVs will take at least a decade, saying there is a “huge environmental dividend” to be had from ensuring petrol and diesel are not being burned unnecessarily.
The average age of a vehicle on UK roads is now 8.7 years, which is more than a year older than it was a decade ago.
With an ageing car fleet, it’s more important than ever that people keep their cars properly maintained and serviced.
Generally, older vehicles are more likely to develop faults and other problems, which could create a huge risk to all road users.
Halfords, which earlier this year acquired the National Tyres chain, has introduced a range of price cuts and pledges to help people motor for less, including £10 off a Fuel Efficiency Pack.
This service cleans away carbon deposits in the engine and fuel system, improving fuel efficiency. Exhaust emissions are also reduced, along with improving engine performance.
A free tyre pressure check and inflation can be booked at any one of Halfords’ 600 garages, including National Tyres.
Mr Tuberfield concluded, saying: “At a time when every penny matters, our message to motorists is that every mile matters too.”
