Girl, 7, eats so little ‘you can see her ribcage’





The cost-of-living crisis has taken hold of families in the UK – with parents forced to cut back on their children’s leisure activities and food, according to a west London community group. Susan Rudnik, founder and CEO of Latimer Community Art Therapy (LCAT), which provides art psychotherapy in 16 schools and runs a community centre on the Henry Dickens estate for children living in the shadow of Grenfell Tower, told the Independent: “The impact of tightening budgets means many parents cannot afford to take their children anywhere that is not free.”

The 45-year-old arts psychotherapist who also lectures at Goldsmith’s, University of London, added that children who see their parents in a stressed state tend to neglect their own needs for fears of adding to the worry. Every Saturday morning the LCAT staff witness children knocking on their doors asking for food. Jessica, 28, a care worker whose seven-year-old sister frequents LCAT, said: “I’d rather my little sister eats. She doesn’t want to stress me and her mum so she doesn’t eat much and she’s lost so much weight recently. You can see her ribcage. I make sure she eats more and that means I eat less. I had a cheeseburger from McDonald’s today. That’s my food for the day.”

Faye Murray, 42, a mother of six children who works part-time at the centre, said she sees children "grab food with urgency" when she invites them in for breakfast. Faye, who lives in a flat with her partner and their children and relies on universal credit to top up their joint income, said that while her family is better off than others feeling the pinch, they haven't been spared in the economic downturn.

Single mother of six Simone, 47, struggles to afford her son’s hobby as he studies at The Royal Ballet School on a bursary. She said he “constantly needs ballet shoes, leotards and tights” as well as cash to socialise and keep up with the other children. The part-time cleaner said she runs out of money 10 days before she gets paid at the end of the month and has been relying on family to help out with basic needs like food shopping. Simone has started using a foodbank once a week, but admits to being wracked with guilt at the prospect of taking food that might be needed by someone in an even worse situation.