GM battery plant workers to vote on union representation in labor

DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union will for the first time this week attempt to organize a major electric vehicle battery plant for a Detroit automaker, potentially setting a precedent for similar multibillion-dollar facilities to come.

Buoyed by a national labor movement and the Biden administration’s pro-union comments, labor and industry experts largely expect workers at an Ohio plant of Ultium Cells LLC – a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution — to vote in support of the UAW’s representation. A loss would be a major setback for the union and its organizing efforts.

“If they can show that the workers there trust the union, then other battery plants may have more pressure to follow suit,” said Art Wheaton, a labor professor at the Worker Institute at Cornell University.

The organizing vote is set for Wednesday and Thursday. Roughly 900 workers will be eligible to vote.

The UAW’s push into the battery plants comes amid a large labor movement that has included U.S. corporations like Amazon and Apple to Starbucks to Chipotle . Most recently, Delta Air Lines and its pilots’ union last week reached a preliminary agreement for raises topping 30% over four years — a milestone deal that could sharply drive up aviators’ pay across the industry.

Joint venture battery facilities are viewed as crucial for the UAW to grow and add members, as automakers such as GM transition to electric vehicles, which require less traditional labor and parts than cars with internal combustion engines.

The Ultium plant in Ohio, which started production in August, is the first of at least four U.S. battery facilities for the GM-LG joint venture. The plants are expected to employ thousands of workers in the coming years. Ford Motor , Stellantis and other automakers have announced similar plants, which would each have to be organized separately in addition to other Ultium plants.