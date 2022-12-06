Hakimi scores audacious panenka as Morocco dump Spain out of

Only days before the clash, Hakimi was asked about Morocco’s chances of progression and why he represented them over Spain, revealing he did not feel “at home” within the Spain squad.

“Yes, there were moments in the youth team. There were contacts, I went to the Spanish National Team also to try, with [Under-21 coach Luis] De la Fuente. “I was in Las Rozas for a couple of days and I saw that it was not the right place for me, I did not feel at home.

“It was not for anything in particular, but for what I felt, because it was not what I had sucked and lived at home, which is the Arab culture, being Moroccan. I wanted to be here.”

Morocco will now face the winner of the last-16 tie between Portugal and Switzerland, which takes place on Tuesday evening.