Harry and Meghan to break cover tonight for award for attacking Firm


Meghan and Prince Harry are expected to make an appearance in New York later today to attend the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, where they will receive an award for the work done through the Archewell Foundation on mental health, social change and gender and racial equality among other issues. 

This award is given by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation. 

Its president Kerry Kennedy hailed the Sussexes for showing “moral courage” by taking a stance against the “structural racism” they saw in the Royal Family despite knowing that by doing so they “would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not confirmed whether they will travel to New York for the event. 



