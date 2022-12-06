Here’s What 23 Celebrity Couples Looked Like When They First

1.
While Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have known each other since they met on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981, they didn’t start dating until several years later, as Tom was still married to his first wife. Here’s what he and Rita looked like in 1986, when they publicly confirmed their relationship:
They got married in 1988 and have been together ever since. Here’s what they look like in 2022:
2.
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar met in 1997 on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer and began dating a couple years later in 2000, when they ended up on an accidental date after a friend they were supposed to meet for dinner missed her flight. Here’s what they looked like back then:
The couple got married 20 years ago, in 2002. Here’s what they look like now:
3.
Elton John and David Furnish met at a dinner party at Elton’s home in 1993 through one of their mutual friends. The two hit it off immediately and have been together ever since. Here’s a photo of them that same year, at Elton’s 40th birthday party:
They officially tied the knot in 2014. Here’s what they look like now in 2022:
4.
Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher first met at a party in 2001 — where they were making fun of other guests — and hit it off. Here’s what they looked like in 2002, when Isla attended Sacha’s movie premiere for one of the first times as his girlfriend:
Sacha and Isla got engaged in 2004, but didn’t get married until six years later, in 2010. Here’s what they look like now, in 2022:
5.
Kristen Bell and Dax Sheppard first met at a dinner party in 2007, and did not hit it off. Two weeks later, though, they saw each other at a hockey game and started talking. Here’s what the pair looked like at the beginning of their relationship, in 2008:
Though the relationship was rocky at first, the pair got engaged in 2009 after filming When in Rome together. Here’s what they look like in 2022:
6.
Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson met in college, where they both performed as Morehouse Spelman Players. While they officially started dating in 1970, here’s one of the earliest public photos of them together, at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 1995:
The couple eventually got married in 1980. Here’s what they look like now, in 2022:
7.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen’s friends-to-lovers arc started in 1993, on the set of Pontiac Moon. They both were recently divorced and felt like they weren’t in the place to be in a serious relationship. But, the pair got closer and closer while working together, and eventually fell in love. Here’s what they looked like back then:
They officially tied the knot in 1995. Here’s what they look like now:
8.
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones first met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1996. It wasn’t all smooth sailing — Michael tried a cheesy pickup line on Catherine, joking that he knew he’d be the father of her children. She was not here for it, but fortunately, Michael sent her flowers and apologized. They continued talking about going on dates for nine months before they decided to define the relationship and be official. Here’s what they looked like then, in 1997:
They got engaged in 1999 and got married in 2000. Here they are today, at the 2021 Emmys:
9.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds originally met on set of Green Lantern in 2010, but were both dating other people. After separating from their respective exes, the pair started dating in 2011. Here’s what they looked like then:
Blake and Ryan got married secretly in 2012. Here they are today, in 2022:
10.
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa met in 1995 on the set of All My Children, in which Mark was cast as Kelly’s love interest. Here’s what they looked like on the show, as well as a red carpet photo of the couple from 1997:
They pair eloped at a Las Vegas chapel in 1996, and here we are! Here’s what they look like now, in 2022:
11.
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick got together on the set of Lemon Sky in 1988, which they both starred in. Here’s what they looked like back then:
The couple got married in 1988. Here’s what they look like now, in 2022:
12.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness met on the set of the Australian TV show, Correlli. Four weeks later, Hugh revealed his feelings for her at a dinner party he’d thrown, and, as it turns out, she felt the same way. Here’s what the pair looked like back in 1995 on an episode of the show, and at a public appearance in 1997:
After just four months of dating, Hugh proposed. The couple has been married since 1996. Here’s what they look like in 2022:
13.
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann first met when Leslie auditioned for The Cable Guy, a movie Judd was working on in 1995. When Leslie left the audition room, Judd, who’d been reading the Cable Guy’s lines, told Ben Stiller that she was gonna be the future Mrs. Apatow. He eventually convinced her to go out on a date with him, and they’ve been together since. Here’s an early red carpet photo of them, from 2005:
The couple tied the knot in 1997. Here’s what they look like now, in 2022:
14.
Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann met in 2001, when Peter guest-starred on an episode of Law and Order: SVU. Here’s a photo of the two in their early years together in 2003:
The couple got married just a year after that photo, in 2004. Here’s what they look like now:
15.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw first met in 1994 at the annual Country Radio Seminar in Nashville. It wasn’t until two years later, when Faith opened for Tim’s 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour, that the couple fell in love. Tim had recently broken off his previous engagement, and Faith also called off her engagement to give their relationship a chance. Here’s what they looked like back then, in 1996:
The two got engaged and held a surprise wedding that same year. Here’s what they look like now, in 2022:
16.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban first met at the G’Day USA gala in 2005. While they have differing stories of how it went, Keith got Nicole’s number and called her four months later. Not long after, they started dating. Here’s what they looked like back then, in 2006:
The couple got married that same year. Here’s what they look like now:
17.
Annette Bening and Warren Beatty met in 1990, when he took Annette out to lunch while trying to find the lead actress for Bugsy. Warren told the film’s director, Barry Levinson, that he loved Annette and was going to marry her, but also told Annette that he wasn’t going to come on to her after she was cast in the movie. After filming wrapped, however, the couple became official. Here’s what they looked like in the film, and on a red carpet in 1992 (the year they were married):
And here’s what they look like in 2021:
18.
David and Victoria Beckham first met at a charity football match in 1997. Here’s what they looked like a year later in 1998, just after getting engaged:
The couple tied the knot in 1999. Here’s what they look like now, in 2022:
19.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell first met on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, but were both married at the time. They didn’t start dating until 16 years later, in 1983. Here’s a photo of them from that year:
And here’s what they look like now, at a red carpet in 2020:
20.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick first met in 1991, through the theater company Sarah’s brothers ran. A month later, Matthew called and asked her out on a date, and the rest is history. Here’s what the couple looked like about a year after they made it official, in 1993:
The couple got married four years later, in 1997. Here’s what they look like today:
21.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé first met in 2000, on a trip to Cancun for the MTV Spring Break Festival. They started dating a year later, going on a first date at Nobu. Here’s what they looked like at the beginning of their relationship, in 2002:
The pair had a secret wedding in 2008. Here’s a morerecent picture of them from 2020:
22.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall originally met as students at Northwestern University in the ’80s. While they’ve kept many of the details of their romantic life private, the couple dated while they were on Saturday Night Live together and eventually married in 1987. Here’s a photo of them in an SNL sketch in 1982:
And here’s a more recent photo of the couple, from a red carpet in 2020:
23.
And finally, Jamie Lee Curtis decided she would marry her now-husband Christopher Guest when she saw him in a magazine in 1984. While she reached out to his agent about being interested, she never got a call back. Months later (and immediately following a breakup), she went to dinner at a restaurant in West Hollywood, and they locked eyes. He called the next day, and they went on a date. Here’s a photo of them a year later, in 1985:
They got married in December the same year they met, and have been together since. Here’s what they look like now:
Did we miss any of your favorite celebrity couples? If so, let us know in the comments below!
Source link