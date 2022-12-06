Here’s What 23 Celebrity Couples Looked Like When They First

17.

Annette Bening and Warren Beatty met in 1990, when he took Annette out to lunch while trying to find the lead actress for Bugsy. Warren told the film’s director, Barry Levinson, that he loved Annette and was going to marry her, but also told Annette that he wasn’t going to come on to her after she was cast in the movie. After filming wrapped, however, the couple became official. Here’s what they looked like in the film, and on a red carpet in 1992 (the year they were married):