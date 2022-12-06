Here’s Where You May Have Seen The Cast Of “Devotion” Before They

There’s a new set of wingmen getting ready for takeoff.
Based on Adam Makos’ 2015 book of the same name, Devotion highlights the inspiring true story of Jesse Brown, the first Black U.S. Navy aviator.
Jonathan Majors (The Harder They Fall, The Last Black Man in San Francisco) portrays Jesse, alongside Glen Powell (Hidden Figures, Scream Queens) who plays his fellow pilot and friend Tom Hudner.
I’ve rounded up where you else the cast was been featured before landing a role in Devotion. Take a look:
To start, Jonathan Majors plays Jesse Brown.
Before that, he starred as Atticus Freeman in Lovecraft Country.
Glen Powell plays Tom Hudner.
He portrayed another aviator named “Hangman” in Top Gun: Maverick.
Christina Jackson plays Daisy Brown.
Between 2016 and 2017, she appeared in almost 30 episodes of Outsiders as Sally-Ann.
Joe Jonas plays Marty Goode.
While he’s best known for his vocal talents on stage, he also showcased his acting skills as Shane in the Camp Rock film series.
Thomas Sadoski plays Dick Cevoli.
One of his best-known roles was Matt in the CBS series Life in Pieces.
Serinda Swan plays Elizabeth Taylor.
If you’re a fan of Coroner, you’ll know her best as Dr. Jenny Cooper.
Daren Kagasoff plays Bill Koenig.
For many years, he had a recurring lead role as Ricky Underwood in The Secret Life of the American Teenager.
Nick Hargrove plays Carol Mohring.
He was recently featured as Parker Wagner-Caine in the TV reboot of Charmed.
Finally, Spencer Neville plays Bo Lavery.
In 2019, he played Soren O’Connor in The Obituary of Tunde Johnson.
Have you already seen Devotion? Share what you thought of it in the comments!
