HighSchoolOT’s All-State girls tennis team (2022)

The third-annual HighSchoolOT all-state girls tennis team features 16 players making a second or third appearance, including three athletes who were repeat first-team selections.

There is a first, second, and third team with 12 players each (or two times the size of a usual lineup). There was also a six-player Honorable Mention team. Players were selected based on their singles play from throughout the year. Doubles competition was not a factor.

The N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association does not host an individual championship, so in-season competition was the main factor.

The team is listed below with NCHSAA finish (if qualified for the individual tournament) and win-loss record according to MaxPreps or other sources. Records may be missing results — for instance, a singles runner-up may be listed with 0 losses because no source had the most up-to-date W-L record.

Three-time all-state selections: Olivia Corcoran, Rennie Liu, Brooke LaFrenz, Ella Strickler, Nousha Tehrani

Two-time all-state selections: Julianne Izod, Samantha Slowik, Sophia Catino, Sieun Lee, Alexa Allison, Anna Torstrick, Tara Martin, Faith Valentine, Jeslyn Pratiknjo, Brooke Bieniek, Emma Carver.

Three-time first-team selections: Corcoran.

Two-time first-team selections: Izod, Slowik.

The 2022 HSOT Girls Tennis All-State Team

Name, School (year) — recruiting ranking (if applicable), NCHSAA finish (if applicable), listed singles W-L

First Team

Sophia Catino, New Hanover (sophomore) — 4A doubles quarterfinalist, 18-0

Olivia Corcoran, Green Hope (junior) — 4-star, 4A singles champ, 21-0

Isabella Hartung, Cannon School (junior) — 4-star, 2-0

Julianne Izod, Apex Friendship (junior) — 4-star, 4A doubles champ, 12-3 (lost to Corcoran 2x, Catino)

Lisa Kranec, Green Hope (junior) — 4-star, 11-1 (lost to Izod)

Sieun Lee, Heritage (junior) — 3-star, 4A singles semifinalist, 9-2 (lost to Corcoran, Slowik)

Teagan Reilly, Myers Park (freshman) — 4-star, 4A singles semifinalist, 20-2 (lost to Corcoran 2X)

Samantha Slowik, Jordan (junior) — 4-star, 4A singles runner-up, 17-3 (lost to K.Strickler, Corcoran 2X)

Haley Stoltz, Saint Mary’s (senior) — 4-star, 8-0

Ella Strickler, Carrboro (senior) — 4-star, 3A singles champ, 19-0

Kristen Strickler, Trinity Durham-Chapel Hill (freshman) — 4-star, 5-0

Anna Torstrick, Charlotte Country Day (sophomore) — 3-star, N/A

Second Team

Michelle Armani, Swansboro (sophomore) — 3A singles runner-up, 15-0

Devin Gilroy, Hough (freshman) — 4-star, 6-3 (lost to Reilly, Pratiknjo, Torstrick)

Olivia Hankinson, Research Triangle (junior) — 2-star, 2A singles champ, 12-1 (lost to E.Strickler)

Rennie Liu, Forestview (junior) — 3-star, 3A singles semifinalist, 14-0

Kendall Parr, Greensboro Day (senior) — 5-1, (lost to Hartung)

Eliza Perry, Hendersonville (junior) — 2-star, 2A doubles champ, 14-0

Anna Piland, Cape Fear (junior) — 2-star, 3A doubles runner-up, 12-2 (lost to E.Strickler 2x)

Jeslyn Pratiknjo, Marvin Ridge (junior) — 2-star, 14-3 (lost to Reilly 2x, Tatini)

Audrey Serb, Southwest Guilford (senior) — 2-star, 4A singles quarterfinalist, 22-2 (lost to Tatini, Slowik)

Anjali Tatini, Page (junior) — 2-star, 4A doubles runner-up, 16-1 (lost to Gilroy)

Nousha Tehrani, Cary Academy (senior) — 9-3 (lost to Stoltz 2x, Torstrick)

Faith Valentine, Lake Norman (sophomore) — 4A doubles state qualifier, 8-3 (lost to Gilroy, Pratiknjo, Tatini)

Third Team

Alexa Allison, Newton-Conover (senior) — 2-star, 2A singles semifinalist, 10-0

Brooke Bieniek, Cape Fear (senior) — 3A doubles runner-up, 18-1 (loss to Catino)

Sarayu Brundavanam, Raleigh Charter (junior) — 1-star, 2A singles runner-up, 11-3 (lost to E.Strickler, Hankinson 2x)

Emma Carver, North Lincoln (sophomore) — 2-star, 3A singles quarterfinalist, 23-3 (lost to Liu 2x, Armani)

Anina Caviezel, Swansboro (sophomore) — 3A singles quarterfinalist, 16-0

Laci Falls, Lake Norman Charter (freshman) — 3-star, 3A singles semifinalist, 16-3 (lost to Carver 2x, Gilroy)

Taylor Garriott, Cape Fear Academy (freshman) — 12-4 (lost to Parr, K.Strickler, Swindell, Catino)

Riley Jennings, Apex Friendship (junior) — 4-star, 4A doubles champ13-4 (lost to Corcoran, retired, Kranec 2x)

Annie Lieberman, Terry Sanford (junior) — 3A singles state qualifier, 14-3 (lost to E.Strickler 3x)

Tara Martin, East Surry (senior) — 2A doubles runner-up, 14-0

Samantha McEachran, West Forsyth (junior) — 2-star, 4A singles state qualifier, 16-1 (lost to Serb)

Karsyn Sink, East Lincoln (freshman) — 3A singles quarterfinalist, 18-4 (lost to Allison, Liu, Carver 2x)

Honorable Mention

McKinley Battle, Rocky Mount (sophomore) — 3A singles state qualifier, 17-1, (loss to Carver)

Emma Cyrus, Apex Friendship (sophomore) — 2-star, 4A singles quarterfinalist, 16-3, (lost to Corcoran 2x, Lee)

Sophia Harris, Charlotte Christian (sophomore) — 4-star, 10-1 (lost to Mone Cary)

Brooke LaFrenz, Pinecrest (senior) — 3-star, 4A singles state qualifier, 16-3 (lost to Catino, Slowik, Cyrus)

Carrie Marion, Mount Airy (sophomore) — 1A singles champ, 18-2, (lost to Martin, Sophia Spalcke)

Susannah Swindell, Arendell Parrott (sophomore) — 4-star, 5-1 (loss to Garriott)