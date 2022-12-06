Hilary Duff Says She Had A “Horrifying” Eating Disorder As A

Warning: This post contains discussion of eating disorders and body image issues.
In the story, she reveals that it took place over the course of a year, when she was 17 years old — right at the time she was famous for Lizzie McGuire — and that the pressure that came with her career as a teen actor played a role.
“Because of my career path, I can’t help but be like, ‘I am on camera and actresses are skinny,’” she said. “It was horrifying.”
In the story, Hilary also discusses how she deals with body image issues in the present day, including “appreciating my health, doing activities that make me feel strong instead of just bettering the outside of my body,” and “spending time with people that make me feel good and share similar views on health and body positivity.”
And it’s ultimately important to remember that there’s no one “right” way to love and appreciate your body and yourself — so it’s totally OK if what works for you is different from what works for someone else.
