H&M Launches Innovation Metaverse Design Story Collection At The

The Fashion Awards 2022 was a feast for the eyes. Attracting a spree of A-listers from across the world, it was a chance for the who’s who of screen and scene to demonstrate their sartorial prowess. There was lime green Gucci, there was burgundy backless Valentino, there was voluminous Nina Ricci and so many more show-stopping looks. And among them on the step-and-repeat was the debut of a new and innovative collection for H&M.

Using the red carpet of London’s Royal Albert Hall as the runway, the Swedish design house showcased 10 looks from their new Metaverse Design Story collection. Models Irina Shayk, Alva Claire and Leomie Anderson, joined musician Joy Crookes and actor Shay Mitchell, decked out head-to-toe in key pieces from the new collection, ahead of their becoming available to buy, on December 8.

The collection is designed to reflect the blurred lines between our IRL personalities and the people that we become when we’re in online spaces, blending practicality (and an emphasis on sustainability) with the fantasy of avatar-fashion.

Of heading to The Fashion Awards, 24-year-old Crookes told ELLE UK: ‘British fashion is so interlinked with sub-culture and we have always had incredible sub-cultures historically, and what I think about British fashion is that it’s not just about your appearance, it’s about what it stands for and I have always loved that so much.’

On her own love of clothes: ‘For me it’s about uniform and expression. The way I dress isn’t just about looking nice, it’s about a statement and using my voice through materials.’

For the night, Crookes wore a brown H&M bodysuit in 87% recycled polyester, paired with a blazer and trouser set made with 33% organic silk and 67% Naia™️ Renew cellulosic yarn.

Model and previous ELLE UK cover star Alva Claire said of the night: Coming back to the UK to celebrate British talent is important. It just feels like everyone comes together for this moment at this time of the year and I feel like British fashion is the best fashion in the world and I feel like we should celebrate it.

‘Everybody sees London as a hub of creative talent. We have some of the best designers in the world. We are innovators of fashion and it’s amazing to see everybody coming together for that.’

For her appearance on the red carpet, Claire wore a floor-length H&M evening dress with a bubble hem and a low-cut back.

Innovation Stories will available to purchase from Thursday at 8am here. Selected pieces will be available at the newly launched H&M Rental at Regent Street on Thursday too.