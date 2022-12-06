How to keep your pets safe around holiday decorations

It’s the time of the year when the house is decorated and festive, and this might entice your pets as well. Devan Bianco with Michigan Humane joined Michelle Oliver on “Live in the D” to discuss how to keep your pets safe during the holiday season.

Bianco recommended the following to decorate safely for your pets:

· Keep candles far away from pets

· Consider using battery operated candles

· Keep breakable ornaments and décor where pets can’t reach

· Check paws in case something breaks

· Poinsettias, mistletoe, and some evergreen trees can be toxic for pets

Bianco also brought a kitten named Libra for Pet Of The Week.

“He is about three months old. He can be a little bit adventurous and playful but he is a very sweet and cuddly boy who just wants to cuddle up and snuggle and probably get under a few fuzzy blankets too,” Bianco said.

The Mike Morse Law Firm will cover the standard adoption fees for whoever adopts this week’s pet.

