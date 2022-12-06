Inside This Morning’s boozy Christmas party as Chris Evans turns

Chris Evans and James Blunt surprised This Morning stars by turning up unexpectedly at their Christmas meal this afternoon.

The pair were filmed singing along with the crew of the show as they appeared in high spirits.

Phillip Schofield shared a series of crying with laughter emojis on his Instagram Story as he claimed the pair were gatecrashers.

Also in attendance were the likes of Alison Hammond, Holly Willoughby, Gok Wan, Rochelle Humes and Doctor Zoe Williams.

The group didn’t shy away from the camera as they gave fans an insight into the event on their respective Instagram pages.

In a selfie of the attendees shared with his one million followers, fashion expert Gok joked the crew will have “sore heads” in the morning.

