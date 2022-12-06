Jalin Hyatt lands NIL deal that will help Tennessee teammates

Jalin Hyatt is ending a special season at Tennessee with a fitting Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deal that will help his teammates and their families with their travel to the Orange Bowl for the Vols’ clash with Miami on December 30. The World Of Hyatt hotel chain on Tuesday morning announced its agreement with the star Tennessee receiver, claiming to be “one of the first hotel brands to announce a (NIL) deal” with a college football player. The deal, according to the World of Hyatt release, will see the chain provide gift cards to help families of every Tennessee player with hotel rooms for the Orange Bowl.

After catching 67 passes for 1,267 yards and a Tennessee single-season record 15 touchdowns, Hyatt was named a unanimous AP All-SEC first-team selection on Monday and is a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to the top pass-catcher in college football – he’ll find out on Thursday night if he wins it.

Hyatt’s hard work in the offseason led to his breakout season that helped Tennessee soar to a No. 1 ranking and win 10 games in a regular season for the first time since 2003, and now he’s giving back to his teammates and their families.

According to World of Hyatt: “As part of the collaboration, World of Hyatt will provide gift cards to help each of Jalin’s teammates’ families with hotel rooms for the upcoming bowl game in Miami, Florida. World of Hyatt will also help Jalin celebrate a record-breaking season by providing him the opportunity to visit Hyatt properties once the season wraps.”

Hyatt goes into the Orange Bowl just 31 yards shy of the single-season Tennessee receiving record held by Robert Meachem, who racked up 1,298 yards in 2006. He also surpassed the single-season program record for touchdown catches, which was 13 by Marcus Nash back in 1997. Hyatt matched and broke the record with two touchdowns against Kentucky in the eighth game of the season back in October.

The junior from Irmo, S.C., finished fourth nationally and led all Power 5 wide receivers in receiving (105.6 yards per game) and shared the FBS lead with 15 touchdowns, also the most among power-conference players. Hyatt led the SEC in receiving yards per game and total and touchdowns as well. He caught 11 touchdown passes in four October games alone, including five in Tennessee’s 52-49 win against Alabama.

He had five games with at least 100 receiving yards and five games with multiple touchdown catches.

The Orange Bowl will pit sixth-ranked Tennessee against seventh-ranked ACC champion Clemson at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 30 (8 p.m., ESPN).