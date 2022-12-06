Jiangsu Civil Charity Organization Advocates Accessible

Joint with other units, a Christian volunteer service center in Jiangsu Province organized a public welfare activity of promoting the world of accessibility on December 3, International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
On that day, Reed’s Home Volunteer Service Center, Zhenjiang Municipal People’s Procuratorate, and Zhenjiang Association of the Physically Disabled Persons launched the event, reported the Center.
At the beginning of the activity, Yin Simin, a volunteer from the procuratorial cloud platform, and Tu Jing, a person with cerebral palsy from Reed’s Home, took wheelchairs to public places for the travel experience. In front of a barrier-free ramp leading to the underground passage of a square, neither of them can freely go up and down with their own strength, in need of the assistance of volunteers to pass. A disabled person who passed by in a wheelchair managed to go downhill carefully, but his several attempts to climb the hill alone failed.
Then, two groups of volunteers accompanied Tu Jing and Yin Simin to two nearby large-scale commercial complexes to carry out real-life experiences respectively. They also encountered many problems, such as people in wheelchairs could not reach the main entrance or pass normally in some business areas, or reach the public toilets where barrier-free ramps were too steep.
After the real-life experience, a symposium was jointly held by the Procuratorate and Reed’s home on the construction of a barrier-free environment, attended by family members of disabled people and volunteers who put forward suggestions for improvement.
Participants generally believed that a barrier-free environment included not only passages and facilities but also a good social environment. The whole society should advocate full respect for disabled people, avoid discrimination, and encourage them to be self-reliant. At the same time, they called for great attention to some problems, such as the lack of barrier-free passages in some urban complexes, and the lack of barrier-free signs that make it inconvenient for the disabled to enter and exit.
Since 2020, the city’s procuratorial organs have filed and handled 52 public interest litigation cases on barrier-free environment construction and promoted the implementation of more than 60 barrier-free facility renovations, rectifying more than 100 cases, such as illegal occupation of blind roads for production, operation, construction site enclosure, and stacking.
On the day of the event, 15 cerebral palsy network partner organizations jointly carried out onsite advocacy activities in Beijing, Sichuan, Jilin, Guangxi, Guizhou, Fujian, Hunan, Henan, Jiangsu, Shaanxi, Anhui, and Hebei. The Chaoyang Volunteer Team of Jiangsu University of Science and Technology and the college students of Xinghuo Volunteers of Zhenjiang College also carried out online accessibility advocacy activities.
– Translated by Abigail Wu
江苏镇江芦苇之家联合多单位开展国际残疾人日无障碍倡导公益活动。
12月3日是国际残疾人日，当日，江苏省镇江市检察院、镇江市肢残人协会、镇江芦苇之家义工服务社联合开展了2022国际残疾人日暨脑瘫网络无障碍倡导活动。
活动一开始，检察云平台志愿者殷思敏和芦苇之家的脑瘫人士涂径分别乘坐轮椅来到公共场所体验出行。在通往某广场地下通道的一条无障碍坡道面前，两人都无法凭借自己的力量自由上下，需要志愿者协助才能通行；一位乘坐轮椅经过此地的残疾人尽管小心翼翼地自行下坡成功，但多次尝试独自上坡均告失败。
接着，志愿者又分为两组，陪同涂径、殷思敏分别前往附近两处大型商业综合体开展实境体验，也遇到轮椅无法正常到达正门、无法在部分营业区域正常通行、无障碍坡道太陡无法顺利到达公共卫生间等诸多难题。
实境体验结束后，市检察院又会同镇江芦苇之家义工服务召开无障碍环境建设座谈会，残疾人家属、志愿者等参加，提出改进建议。
与会人员普遍认为，无障碍环境不仅包括通道、设施，也包括社会交往环境，全社会应大力倡导充分尊重残疾人、避免歧视，并鼓励残疾人自立自强。同时，呼吁要高度重视全市部分城市综合体缺少无障碍通道、且未设置无障碍指示牌致使残疾人进出不便等问题.
2020年以来，全市检察机关已针对无障碍环境建设问题立案办理公益诉讼案件52件，推动落实无障碍设施改造60余处，针对违法占用盲道生产经营、工地围蔽、堆放搭建等突出问题共整改100余宗。
活动当日，北京、四川、吉林、广西、贵州、福建、湖南、河南、江苏、陕西、安徽、河北的15家脑瘫网络伙伴机构共同开展线下倡导活动。江苏科技大学朝阳志愿者团队和镇江高等专科学校星火志愿者的大学生也分别开展了线上无障碍倡导活动。
https://www.gospeltimes.cn/article/index/id/65643
江苏一基督教公益机构倡导残疾人无障碍公益活动
Jiangsu Civil Charity Organization Advocates Accessible Environment for the Disabled
