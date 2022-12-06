John Lennon Final Words to Yoko Ono: The Beatles Planned THIS

John Lennon’s final words to Yoko Ono before his death were truly heart-wrenching.

Before The Beatles’ fans marked Lennon’s 42nd death anniversary, talks about his last words reemerged. Among his loved ones and colleagues, his wife heard the heartbreaking plan he had in mind but was never able to do so because of the tragic assassination.

On Dec. 8, 1980, Lennon and Ono spent the day together. They marked their first activity by welcoming photographer Annie Leibovitz to take photos of them for the notable Rolling Stone magazine cover.

The “Let It Be” singer then had his final interview with RKO Radio before working on his and Ono’s song, “Walking on Thin Ice.”

In 2007, Ono opened up to BBC’s “Desert Island Discs” and revealed John Lennon’s final words. She said that she asked the singer whether they should have dinner before going home.

Instead, Lennon talked about his son, Sean Ono Lennon.

“No, let’s go home because I want to see Sean before he goes to sleep,” he said.



Unfortunately, he failed to see his then-5-year-old kid after being attacked by a fan named Mark David Chapman. He remains imprisoned as of press time as he repeatedly failed in securing a parole 12 times.

He said that he knew it was wrong to kill Lennon, but he had evil in his heart and was seeking fame when he shot the singer. Chapman also admitted to planning the murder for months and guiding himself through the book, “The Catcher in the Rye.”

On the day Lennon died, he did not leave the crime scene and waited for the police to arrive. He told the authorities that he did the crime after Lennon said, “The Beatles were more popular than Jesus” in one of his interviews.

Sean Ono Lennon Had No Idea John Lennon Died

Years after Lennon died, Sean sat down for an interview with Rolling Stone, where he revealed he had no idea his father died. He reportedly learned about it a few days later.

According to Sean, someone told him his mother wanted to talk to him. He then went into the bedroom and saw Ono in bed.

He noted that his mother had been staying like that for days but upon seeing him, Ono directly told him that Lennon was dead and that he had been killed.

After hearing it, he ran to his bedroom and cried without letting her see him as he refused to admit it was hard for him to lose his father.

