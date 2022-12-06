Categories UK Kate and William host diplomatic reception Post author By Michael Curzon Post date December 6, 2022 No Comments on Kate and William host diplomatic reception The last reception of this kind was hosted in 2019 by Queen Elizabeth II. Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags diplomatic, host, Kate, reception, William ← Faster-than-sound travel without a sonic boom the goal of NASA → Rishi Sunak under pressure to accelerate anti-strike legislation Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.