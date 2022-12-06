Kate Middleton is a ‘vision in red’ and wows in Lotus Flower

The earrings were Queen Elizabeth’s Diamond Frame earrings. These jewels feature a cluster stud with a floral motif, from which a pendant of four graduating diamonds is suspended.

The pendant is surrounded by a diamond frame. The late Queen wore the earrings during the State Opening of Parliament in May 2012.

Kate also wore her Bentley & Skinner Art Deco Diamond Set Brooch tonight, which she debuted last month on Remembrance Sunday.

The £14,000 brooch unfortunately is no longer in stock. The description says: “A sparkling Art Deco brooch. This brooch is of a classically Art Deco design, with geometric shapes and fine openwork platinum set throughout with lively diamonds.