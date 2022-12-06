Categories
Keke Palmer Had The Best Response To Trolls Who Called Her “Ugly”


Online trolls are trying to bring Keke Palmer down — but the gag is, she absolutely does not care!

It all started when Keke noticed some social media comments calling a makeup-free photo of herself “ugly,” and she knew she had to say something.

“I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup,” Keke wrote on Twitter. “And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real.”

While she didn’t specify what makeup-free appearance she was referencing, some fans believe it’s recent photos her boyfriend Darius shared on Twitter.


“I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like,” Keke continued.

Keke didn’t stop there, though! She let trolls know just how confident she is, no matter what they think.

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it. Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything,” Keke wrote.

Keke Palmer Had The Best Response To Trolls Who Called Her "Ugly"

She added, “I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me. 🤣🤣🤣”





Alex Gurley

By Alex Gurley

Alex Gurley is a BuzzFeed Contributor. like music, photography, techy things...and the winter olympics. @justjared blogger / USC grad.

