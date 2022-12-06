Kenan Thompson Draws Inspiration From Yellowstone For 2022

Kenan Thompson knows how to start a party.

The Saturday Night Live veteran opened the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. with a parody of Yellowstone, the smash hit TV western starring Kevin Costner.

Titled Blackstone, the opening found Thompson in his own Dutton family-inspired attire, complete with cowboy hat and emblazoned vest while sitting on top of a real horse.

Yee haw!

Hailing from the “wide plains of Atlanta,” Thompson said he had been sent to California by John Dutton (a.k.a. Costner’s character on Yellowstone), which delighted the bevy of A-list stars in attendance, including Music Icon Award winner Shania Twain and People’s Icon of 2022 Ryan Reynolds.

After the Blackstone parody, Kenan took to the stage for his opening monologue—which included references to nominated shows and movies like Stranger Things, The Batman, Jurassic World Dominion and Nope.

On the topic of the Robert Pattinson-starring superhero flick, Thompson joked, “Man, how dark can Batman get? If he gets any darker he’s going to be Wesley Snipes!”

He also mentioned a certain high-flying movie sequel some 36 years in the making.

Thompson gave a humorous nod to “the 60-year-old man who does his own stunts in Top Gun: Maverick. Shout out to Tom Cruise.”