King Charles egged again as police arrest man in his 20s in Luton





A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault during a walkabout King Charles III was undertaking in Luton town centre, Bedfordshire Police said an egg is believed to have been thrown in the direction of the monarch while he was meeting members of the public during his day of engagements in Luton. Charles was temporarily directed away from crows by his security staff following the incident.

The King met with members of The Ghana Society, the Royal British Legion and the Luton Town football academy and the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen during his visit. He also officially opened the Guru Nanak Gurdwara temple Charles was also pictured trying the Luton Dart carriage at Luton airport to learn about the new cable-drawn mass passenger transit system which will connect Luton Airport Parkway rail station to the airport.

The incident comes just weeks after 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell was arrested for throwing an egg at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York. The royal couple had just arrived in the city on November 9 to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed. READ MORE: King Charles’ friend on moment with monarch he’ll ‘cherish forever’

Aside from the incident the King appeared all smiles on his visit. Charles unveiled a plaque at the opening of the Gurdwara. The plaque included Tuesday’s date, and Charles joked that it was a good job he “turned up on the right day”. During his visit to the Gurdwara he met women in the kitchen who cook for hundreds of people every day, and marvelled at their work with dough. “Isn’t it wonderful how they inflate?” he said, asking if there is a “secret” to the method.