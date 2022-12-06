Kirstie Alley admitted being ‘in love’ with John Travolta

“It wasn’t a sexual relationship because I’m not going to cheat on my husband. But, you know, I think there are things that are way worse than sexual relationships, than cheating on someone that way.

“I consider what I did even worse because I actually let myself fall in love with him and stay in love with him for a long time.”

Kirstie seemingly didn’t hide her love for John well enough as she admitted his wife once confronted her about it.

The Cheers actor explained: “Kelly came up to me, and they were married then, and she said, ‘Erm, why are you flirting with my husband?’